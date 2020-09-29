Kuwait's long serving emir dies at 91

Kuwait’s 91-year-old Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah died today in a hospital in the US.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn … the death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, emir of the State of Kuwait,” said Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al Sabah, the minister in charge of royal affairs, in a television broadcast.

He had arrived in the US in July for treatment.

Al Sabah became emir in January 2006 after the death of his predecessor Sheikh Jaber Al Sabah. Prior to his appointment he served as the Gulf state’s foreign minister between 1963 and 2003 and later became prime minister.

He has been known for supporting peace initiatives in the Middle East, holding talks to end the ongoing war in Yemen, and the blockade on Qatar.

It is also under his rule that the country has maintained its support for the Palestinian cause and refused to normalise relations with the occupation state of Israel.

