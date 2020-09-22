Kuwait reiterates anti-normalisation stance after Trump’s controversial statement 

The recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Kuwait could be the next country to establish direct diplomatic relations with Israel, have sparked controversy, especially in Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas reported, Monday, quoted governmental sources as saying that the Kuwaiti position on normalisation with Israel is firm and unaltered, noting that Kuwait will not change its stance and refuses categorically to normalise relations with Israel.

The newspaper added that Trump’s recent statements were not made in light of his meeting with Sheikh Nasser Bin Sabah Al-Ahmad, who received on behalf of the Emir of Kuwait a medal awarded by the US president.

The sources stated that Kuwait is not subjected to any kind of pressure to change its anti-normalisation position, explaining that the Kuwaiti decision is a sovereign matter and will not change.

The same sources indicated that Kuwait adheres to Palestinian people’s right to reach a fair settlement based on a peaceful approach, with regard to international legitimacy resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution.

