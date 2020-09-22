Kuwait arrests famous ‘fashionista’ for offending authorities

The Department of Cybercrime in Kuwait yesterday arrested local “fashionista”, Jamal Al-Najada, for offending the public prosecution in an audio recording, Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper reported.

The paper said the Public Prosecution’s Office had issued an arrest warrant with immediate execution for Al-Najada after an audio recording of her went viral in which she criticised the Kuwaiti authorities’ investigation into her and other celebrities on suspicion of money laundering.

In the audio recording, Al-Najada criticised the prosecution’s investigations saying the authorities focus on her and other celebrities who do not have large sums of money while ignoring thieves who stole billions.

