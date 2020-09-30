Ex-Israel PM: ‘Netanyahu is a dictator’

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak yesterday accused current PM Benjamin Netanyahu of being a “dictator”, Anadolu reported.

Speaking to a local radio station, Barak said: “Netanyahu is a dictator who recognises that protests will end his political life.”

Barak has previously accused Netanyahu of passing corrupt legislation meant only to ensure his political survival.

For months, Israel has witnessed massive weekly demonstrations staged in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, calling for him to resign over corruption charges, as well as his mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis.

This morning, the Israeli Knesset passed a law that prevents public protests due to coronavirus regulations.

Opposition groups slammed the legislation noting it is harming democracy as it will give the government power to ban traveling over one kilometre from home to attend a protest and limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 20 people.

The Times of Israel said that this law is effectively stifling large weekly demonstrations outside Netanyahu’s official residence.