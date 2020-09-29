Israeli protesters gather against plans of cancelling anti-Netanyahu demonstrations

Hundreds of Israeli people gathered on Tuesday, September 29, in Western Jerusalem to protest against the latest plan of restricting anti-Netanyahu demonstrations across the country.

Cancellation of demonstrations is said to be a measure against the spread of COVID-19, however, protesters say it is just an excuse.

I came together with my friends today because we are the last obstacle before B. B. Netanyahu, our corrupt prime minister. We are the last obstacle that he needs to remove before he can turn the democracy into a dictatorship,

one protester told.

“Last night they were sitting in the committee of coronavirus and instead of dealing with measures to really deal with the rising percentage of ill people in Israel, all he was doing was trying to find a way to shut down the demonstrations, it was unbelievable. We are here to tell him that this is not going to work, we are here and if necessary we will continue to demonstrate throughout the closure. We will find ways, he will not stop us,” she stressed.

The protesters gathered outside the Israeli parliament and chanted anti-Netanyahu slogans.

There were tensions between the protesters and the police during the protests.

READ: Israel protesters place washing machines in front of Netanyahu’s home

“We are the last barrier between him and doing whatever he wants in the state of Israel. He is playing on the fear of the citizens of Israel because of the rising percentage of sick people, and unfortunately, a lot of people are falling for this. But we are not going to stand aside, we are going to fight with everything we have,” the protester added.

The anti-Netanyahu protests in the country erupted three months ago demanding his resignation over bribery accusations, breach of trust, and three other corruption cases.

Netanyahu, 70, is the first Israeli prime minister to face trial while in office, and he denies accusations.