Israel protesters place washing machines in front of Netanyahu’s home

Israeli protesters have placed washing machines in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem, local media reported yesterday.

This came, according to the reports, after the Washington Post revealed that Netanyahu and his wife were carrying bags of their dirty laundry to the US in order to have them cleaned for free.

Reporting an informed US official, the Washington Post reported: “Over the years, the Israeli leader has developed a reputation among the staff at the U.S. president’s guesthouse for bringing special cargo on his trips to Washington: bags and suitcases full of dirty laundry.”

“The Netanyahus are the only ones who bring actual suitcases of dirty laundry for us to clean,” another US official told the American daily. “After multiple trips, it became clear this was intentional.”

Israeli social media users posted pictures showing a number of washing machines in front of Netanyahu’s house, in a symbolic protest against the prime minister’s behaviour.

