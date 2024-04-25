Freedom Flotilla stuck in Turkiye port due to reported US pressure

The new Freedom Flotilla carrying urgent and lifesaving aid to Gaza in an effort to break Israel’s siege on the strip is reportedly being delayed from setting off from Turkiye due to pressure from the United States.

The flotilla – currently consisting of three ships loaded with approximately 5,500 tonnes of food and other essential supplies – was set to depart from the Turkish port of Tuzla near Istanbul in recent days, with the international team waiting for final approval by the Turkish government for the launch.

In a post on X on Monday, American author and activist Medea Benjamin, a leading figure in the flotilla coalition, called for help in lobbying the US to cease any pressure on the flotilla’s journey. “The US is exerting immense pressure on Turkey to prevent us from sailing to Gaza with much-needed food and medicine. But we won’t be deterred,” she said.

🚨 Urgent Call to Action! 🚨 We need your help! The US is exerting immense pressure on Turkey to prevent us from sailing to Gaza with much-needed food and medicine. But we won't be deterred. pic.twitter.com/jSyNyIFf4J — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) April 23, 2024

Benjamin also wrote in a recent article that the best outcome of the situation is that the ships “will reach Gaza and accomplish our mission”, but that another possible scenario is that “the Turkish government might cave to pressure from Israel, the United States and Germany, and prevent the boats from even leaving Istanbul.”

While their vessels remain docked at Istanbul, “we fear that Turkish President Erdogan, who recently suffered a crushing blow in local elections, is vulnerable to any economic blackmail the Western powers might be threatening.”

She said that another possible scenario is that “the ships take off but the Israelis illegally hijack us in international waters, confiscate our boats and supplies, arrest and imprison us, and eventually deport us.”

Stating that the “Freedom Flotilla Coalition is entering rough and uncharted waters”, Benjamin concluded by calling on “countries around the world to pressure Israel to allow us ‘free and safe passage’ to Gaza. In the US, we are asking for help from our Congress, but having just approved another USD 26 billion to Israel, it is doubtful that we can count on their support.”

