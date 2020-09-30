Portuguese / Spanish / English

Protests against Hamdok's government in Sudan

September 30, 2020 at 6:49 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok (C) attends closing session of the 33rd African Union Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 10 February 2020. [Mınasse Wondımu Haılu - Anadolu Agency]
Demonstrators in Sudan told Anadolu Agency that police on Wednesday opened fire against protesters who were headed to the Prime Ministry’s office in Khartoum to demand the departure of the government of Abdullah Hamdok, Anadolu Agency reports.

Demonstrations have focused on deteriorating economic conditions in Sudan, according to the Sudani newspaper.

Videos on social media showed protesters calling for the departure of the government because of its inability to improve the economic situation of Sudanese people.

The government has yet to comment on the protests.

Hamdok’s is the first government to take power after long-serving Sudanese President Omar Al-Basheer was ousted in April 2019, following mass protests against deteriorating living conditions.

Sudan National Umma Party: ‘Israel is an aberration’

