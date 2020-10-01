Sudan: Political forces call for accepting US’ normalisation offer

Sudanese political forces yesterday called on the chairman of Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to accept the US offer to normalise relations with Israel in exchange for removing Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

This came in a joint press conference in the capital, Khartoum, held by head of the National Umma Party, Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement–Second Revolution (SLM-SR), Abu Al-Qasim Imam, and representative of the Eastern Front, Hamid Mohammed Hamed.

The American newspaper the Hill reported on Friday that Trump’s administration is pressing to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, in a move that may push Khartoum to normalise relations with Tel Aviv.

Sudan National Umma Party: ‘Israel is an aberration’

Al-Fadil said: “The offer is limited to the period of the US presidential elections [which will start on 3 November], and we should not miss this historic opportunity.”

He added: “After announcing the results of the US presidential elections, we will witness a major crisis in Sudan if we do not accept the offer that has been made to the UAE before us.”

Al-Fadil continued: “Sudan will not be removed from the terrorism list for many years if we do not take the existing opportunity.”