Yemen court sentences Saudi king, crown prince, Trump to death

A Yemeni court has issued death sentences against ten defendants in the case of the Arab coalition’s bombing of the Dahyan student bus, including the Saudi monarch and his crown prince, as well as the US and Yemeni presidents.

The Houthi-owned Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported on Wednesday that the Specialised Criminal Court in Saada held a session headed by Judge Riyad Al-Razami, to deliberate on the case of the Saudi-led coalition’s attack on a bus full of young boys in Dahyan in the Majz district.

SABA confirmed that ten defendants have been convicted and sentenced to death, namely: Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Turki Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Donald Trump, James Norman Mattis, Norton Schwartz, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, Ali Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmar, Ahmed Obeid Bin Daghr and Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Maqdashi.

The news agency indicated that the defendants are also required to pay a $10 billion fine to the victims’ families.

The news agency reported that: “The prosecution has registered its partial appeal to the fifth paragraph of the verdict, regarding the right of those included in the indictment. Thus, the court has not decided on it yet. Private prosecution attorney, Hamdan Shani, joined his appeal to the prosecution’s appeal, while the defence attorney, Abdel Wahab Al-Fadhli, reserved the right to appeal on behalf of the defendants.”

