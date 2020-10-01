Yemen: 3 Houthi militias killed in clashes with army

At least three Houthi militias were killed Thursday in clashes with army troops in Western Yemen, according to the Yemeni military, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Iranian-backed Houthis attacked army positions in Al Hudaydah province, the press office of the al-Amalika Brigade said in a statement.

Yemeni forces responded and neutralised three militia members, including a field commander.

The Houthis had not yet issued a statement about the attack.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthi group overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains and supported the country’s pro-Saudi government.

