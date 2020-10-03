Turkey vows to continue providing support to Libya government

The Turkish Ministry of Defence announced that Ankara will continue to provide training, assistance and advisory support to the United Nations (UN)-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Defence Ministry posted on Twitter on Friday that the maritime demarcation agreement signed by Turkey and the GNA had been registered by the UN on Thursday.

The Defence Ministry disclosed: “Our multi-faceted relations with Libya, which date back to 500 years ago, will continue. We will carry on providing assistance, training and advisory support for the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord.”

According to the issued registration certificate, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ratified the memorandum of understanding under Article 102 of the UN Charter, on 30 September.

On 27 November, 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed two agreements with Head of the GNA Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The first memorandum concerns security and military cooperation, while the second is intended to define areas of maritime jurisdiction, with the aim of protecting the rights of the two countries in accordance with international law.

