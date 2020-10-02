UN registers Turkey-Libya maritime deal, Ankara says

The maritime demarcation agreement between Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognised government was registered by the United Nations, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said today.

Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime agreement, as well as a military cooperation deal, in November 2019.

“Our versatile relations based on 500 years of common history with Libya and our training, support and consultancy support to the UN-recognized Gov. of National Accord will continue,” Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

1 . The UN has registered the maritime jurisdiction deal as agreed between Turkey and Libya. Our deep ties with Libya based on over 500 years of history will continue to strengthen. — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) October 2, 2020

Last September, Turkey also called Egypt to sign a maritime juristiction agreement to secure relations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Last year, The Turkish presidency said that the agreement will strengthen ties with the Tripoli-based government and empower Turkey in the Eastern Mediterrenean.

The Libyan-Turkish deal has been rejected by Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and France, who declared it “null and void”.

READ: The preservation of Turkey’s energy rights is key to maritime stability in the eastern Mediterranea