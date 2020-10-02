Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN registers Turkey-Libya maritime deal, Ankara says

Libyan Army forces seen as part of "Operation Peace Storm" - Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) against the forces Khalifa Haftar in Tripoli, Libya on March 27, 2020 [Amru Salahuddien / Anadolu Agency]
The maritime demarcation agreement between Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognised government was registered by the United Nations, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said today.

Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime agreement, as well as a military cooperation deal, in November 2019.

“Our versatile relations based on 500 years of common history with Libya and our training, support and consultancy support to the UN-recognized Gov. of National Accord will continue,” Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Last September, Turkey also called Egypt to sign a maritime juristiction agreement to secure relations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Last year, The Turkish presidency said that the agreement will strengthen ties with the Tripoli-based government and empower Turkey in the Eastern Mediterrenean.

The Libyan-Turkish deal has been rejected by Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and France, who declared it “null and void”.

