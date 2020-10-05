Qatar: Asian Games battle with Saudi Arabia is ‘national priority'

Qatar described the bidding race for the 2030 Asian Games as a “national priority” after Doha’s candidature file was officially submitted.

“Doha 2030 is a national priority for Qatar and has the full support of His Highness the Emir and the State of Qatar,” a Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) statement said yesterday.

Saudi Arabia also submitted its full bid documents to host the 2030 Asian Games in Riyadh yesterday.

Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, sports minister and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), said: “We are delighted to announce the submission of our official Riyadh 2030 bid book” to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Bitter neighbours Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been in battle for the hosting rights to the 2030 Asian Games.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar in mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and cozying up to regional foe Iran.

Qatari capital Doha hosted the 2006 Games but Saudi Arabia has never organised an OCA multi-sport event.

Chinese city Hangzhou is due to host the next Games in 2022, with the 2026 edition scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

