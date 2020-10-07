Iraq forms high commission to probe attacks on diplomatic missions

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, yesterday formed a supreme committee headed by National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, and a number of other government officials to investigate the recent attacks on diplomatic missions across the capital Baghdad.

“Based on the requirements of the public interest, the government has decided to constitute a committee headed by the National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, the head of the Popular Mobilisation Authority Faleh Al-Fayyad, the head of the National Security Agency Abd Al-Ghani Al-Asadi, and the chief of staff Abdul Amir Rasheed Yarallah,” the Iraqi presidency said in a statement.

The committee also includes the Personal Secretary to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Muhammad Hamid Kazim, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Abdul Amir Kamel Abdullah, and the Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary for Intelligence and Administrative Investigations Amer Saddam Al-Maliki.

Nearly half of young Arabs have considered emigration, survey finds

The statement pointed out that the committee would Investigate “violations that target Iraq’s security, prestige, reputation, and international obligations,” adding that it would complete its work “within 30 days from the date of implementing this order.”

“The committee will present the results of its work to the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” the statement noted.

The US has threatened to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad’s Green Zone after it was recently targeted a number of times with Katyusha rockets. In recent weeks rocket attacks near the embassy have increased and roadside bombs targeted convoys carrying equipment to the US-led military coalition. One roadside attack hit a British convoy in Baghdad, the first of its kind against Western diplomats in Iraq for years.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed responsibility for some attacks.

Iraq: former interior minister warns of coup involving Saddam-era official