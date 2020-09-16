Explosive device targets British diplomatic vehicle in Baghdad

An improvised explosive device has targeted a British diplomatic vehicle near the heavily guarded Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad yesterday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted a local security source as saying that the British diplomatic vehicle was on route from Baghdad International Airport to the Green Zone when the explosive device went off badly damaging the vehicle.

The source, who asked not to be named, added that the explosion did not result in any casualties.

Earlier in the day, unidentified persons fired three Katyusha rockets at the Green Zone without causing any injuries.

