Mo Salah defends homeless man from abuse then gives him $130

Liverpool star Mo Salah has been caught on CCTV defending a homeless man from hecklers and then giving him £100 ($129) after Mo Salah’s team won 3-1 against Arsenal on 28 September.

The homeless man has been identified as David Craig and has been sleeping rough around the Liverpool stadium for six years.

The men taunting him told him to get a job and asked why he was begging. Salah confronted them and then handed him the cash.

He told David’s harassers that they should be more careful and could one day find themselves in the same situation.

“Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him,” David said.

Three months ago, the Liverpool forward paid for everyone’s fuel at the same petrol station. He was pictured in his training kit standing in front of his Bentley.

Salah became the first player to score 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

A 2019 report by the Immigration Policy Lab at Stanford University credited him with helping to reduce hate crime, specifically Islamophobia at Merseyside, Liverpool’s stadium.