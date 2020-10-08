Senior Hamas delegation heads to Moscow

A senior Hamas delegation is heading to Moscow to discuss the latest updates in Palestinian and regional issues with officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Shehab news agency reported yesterday.

Headed by senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau, Musa Abu-Marzouq, the delegation includes Hussam Badran, chief of the movement’s external relations department.

Moscow has previously hosted dialogue among Palestinian factions aimed at reaching national reconciliation.

The head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh visited Moscow in March and met with Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov, as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The top Hamas leader discussed Russia’s role in endorsing Palestinian rights as well as the threats of the US’ so called ‘deal of the century’.

