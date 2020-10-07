Hamas, Fatah complete consultations on reconciliation

Palestinian movements Hamas and Fatah have completed discussions and consultations related to reaching reconciliation and ending internal Palestinian division.

In a press release issued yesterday, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said that his movement held lengthy talks with Palestinian factions to agree on a roadmap to restructure Palestinian bodies.

“The discussions related to rearranging the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and its institutions, as well as activating popular resistance to face off the growing dangers aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause,” Qasem said.

He pointed out that such moves aimed to reinforce Palestinian consensuses on national matters, noting that there is a consensus among Palestinian factions to unite against the threats facing Palestinian rights.

Fatah announced this morning that its delegation to Damascus had rounded up meetings and consultations with five Palestinian factions related to the outcomes of the 3 September conference.

During a conference held on 3 September, secretaries general of Palestinian factions agreed to end internal division and to commit to a peaceful transfer of power through free and fair elections according to proportional representation.

At the same, Hamas’ spokesman said that Hamas “is in continuous contact with Egypt, and the Egyptian leadership has been briefed of the national meetings and expressed its support for restructuring the Palestinian home.”

Qasem said that Hamas had “contacted a number of countries to update them on the efforts being exerted to achieve the intra-Palestinian reconciliation.”

