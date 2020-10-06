Egypt to host next Palestine factions meeting

The heads of the Palestinian factions will meet in Cairo within weeks, Anadolu reported PLO Executive Committee member Bassam Al-Salhi saying yesterday.

Speaking to Anadolu, Al-Salhi, who is also the head of Al-Shaab Party, said: “There is another meeting for all the Palestinian factions to be held in Cairo.”

On 3 September, secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions held a meeting in Beirut and Ramallah and decided to end the internal Palestinian division, rearrange the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PL)O and expand popular resistance.

Al-Salhi said: “With all respect to the other roles, including the Egyptian one, the Palestinian factions will be the main players in running the dialogue and completing it.”

He also said that the ongoing dialogue being carried out between Fatah and the other Palestinians factions aim to discuss the mechanisms of implementing the outcomes of the Beirut summits.

“The next step,” he said, “is holding a comprehensive meeting for all the Palestinian factions and calling for President [Mahmoud Abbas] to issue an electoral decree.”

READ: Fatah Central Committee approves agreements with Hamas