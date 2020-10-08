US Congressman says Russia’s S-400 defence system strained relations with Turkey

A Republican member of the US House of Representatives has said that Turkey’s decision to purchase the S-400 air defence system from Russia has strained US-Turkish relations.

“Turkey is a strong and very important country, and our ally and friend in NATO,” said Congressman Steve Chabot during a virtual seminar organised by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee on Tuesday. “So I think we have to overcome this problem at some point.”

Chabot stressed the importance of the United States and Turkey to each other. “Turkey is a constantly critical ally for the United States,” he told the seminar participants. Nevertheless, the S-400 defence system that Ankara bought from Russia caused concern in the US Department of Defence as well as Congress.

The congressman insisted that NATO is still the most important alliance for America, and pointed out that the US and Turkey have played very valuable roles in terms of regional security during periods of increased insecurity.

