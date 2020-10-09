Turkey, Greece foreign ministers meet for first time since east Med tensions

Turkish official media reported that the foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met on Thursday for the first time since tensions erupted between the two member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), over the eastern Mediterranean’s energy rights and maritime borders demarcation.

Anadolu Agency reported that the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, to discuss “bilateral and regional issues”. The meeting between Dendias and Cavusoglu signals a positive step towards easing tensions, as the ministers discussed setting a date for a new round of talks between the two countries.

