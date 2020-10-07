Tensions between EU and Turkey over E Med

Tension between Turkey and the European Union over the Eastern Mediterranean and Ankara’s dispute with Greece and Greek Cyprus, has intensified further recently after the European Commission released a report that pinpointed inconsistencies between Turkey’s foreign policy and the EU’s principles.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised the recent European Union summit, noting that it lacked elements to solve problems between the concerned parties.

He indicated that the EU was subject to pressure and blackmail by Greece and Greek Cyprus, despite Turkey’s good intentions, stressing that the EU must not prioritise some state members’ insignificant interests over other major issues.

Tensions reached their highest point after a Turkish vessel conducted a seismic survey off a Greek island; Ankara said the research was carried out within its continental shelf.

Greece claimed at the time that Turkey’s actions violated international law.

Amid the conflict between the two countries, the EU threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey, while Ankara stressed that France had incited Europe against it regarding the Eastern Mediterranean file.

Recently, Turkish and Greek military delegations reached an understanding on creating a military mechanism to resolve the conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean, under the auspices of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).