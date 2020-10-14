Egypt journalists call on union to help release detained colleagues

A number of Egyptian journalists have called on the country’s Journalists’ Syndicate to immediately intervene and protect its members, especially those who have been detained by authorities for conducting investigative work.

Scores of journalists have been urged to stop covering protests and other unrest in the country as a result of the police’s crackdown on the industry and the arrest of their colleagues.

Earlier this month, the Arab Media Freedom Monitor said it had documented 39 violations against media and press freedoms in Egypt during September.

According to the report, the violations included four cases of pretrial detention or temporary detention, 24 cases of renewal of pretrial detention, two cases of prison violations, and four administrative detention decisions, two cases of publication restrictions, two cases of precautionary measures, one case of publishing restrictions, and five violations against female journalists.

The Monitor explained that, by the end of September, the number of imprisoned journalists had reached 78.

In May, the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information said authorities had arrested 11 journalists during the start of the coronavirus pandemic between March and May.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Egypt ranks 166 in the world for press freedom.