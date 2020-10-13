Egypt: Opponent member dies following release from jail

An Egyptian writer died a few days after he was released from pretrial detention, which stirred up questions among Egyptian activists on the causes of his death.

Amin El Mahdi was first imprisoned on 9 September and released three weeks later, on the 30th.Mahdi’s arrest came two weeks before the establishment of the new opposition movement Qadireen (We Can), of which he was a founding member.

Another founding member , Mohamed Saad Khairallah, said Mahdi’s death is dubious, especially as prior to his arrest in September, he was not suffering from any diseases and was in good health.

