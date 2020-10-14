Jordan sees record daily virus cases, fatalities

The number of confirmed daily coronavirus cases and fatalities in Jordan surged Wednesday to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, Anadolu reports.

As many as 32 new fatalities raised the death toll to 257, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

As many as 2,423 new virus cases were registered over the past 24 hours, pushing the count to 30,550, the statement said.

A total of 6,871 patients have recovered so far, it added.

Since the beginning of August, the country has observed a remarkable increase in the number of deaths and cases due to the pandemic.

Ali Al Ayed, a government spokesman, said Jordan will impose a two-day curfew beginning from Friday to stem the spread of the virus.

