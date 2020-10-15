Greek submarines not so 'invisible' to Turkish military

Surveillance footage released by the Turkish military on Thursday appeared to refute media reports that Greek submarines operating in the Eastern Mediterranean were “invisible” to Turkey’s armed forces, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the footage obtained from security sources, Greek naval elements are being constantly monitored by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) in the region.

The sources said the TAF is monitoring the Type-214 submarines both from the air and sea as tensions escalate following the discovery of rich hydrocarbon reserves in the region and the Greek government’s maximalist maritime claims.

They added that false reports in Greece that Turkey has been unable to notice the Greek vessels were merely for propaganda purposes to consolidate public opinion at home.

In August, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey’s goodwill gesture in halting its search.

Declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal “null and void,” Turkey authorized the Oruc Reis seismic research vessel to continue activities in an area within Turkey’s continental shelf.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece’s efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said that energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration of southern Cyprus.

