Tens of Palestine prisoners in Israel jails begin open hunger strike  

At least 60 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails on Thursday began an open hunger strike in protest against the solitary confinement of three of their inmates.

Spokesman for the Commission of the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Hassan Abed Rabbo confirmed that the prisoners who are affiliated with the Fatah movement and the Popular Front movement began the hunger strike in solidarity with Wael Al-Jaghoub, Hatem Al-Qawasmi and Omar Kharwat who had been held in solitary confinement by the Israeli prison service.

Abed Rabbo added that the hunger strike is part of the program of struggle that will continue as more prisoners plan to join the strike.

As many as 30 prisoners on Wednesday began an open hunger strike in solidarity with fellow inmate Maher Al-Akhras, who has been on hunger strike for the 81st consecutive day in protest of his administrative detention.

