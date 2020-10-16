Libya arrests notorious people smuggler wanted by Interpol

Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libyan authorities have arrested notorious people smuggler Abd Al-Rahman Al-Milad, also known as Bija
 October 16, 2020 at 5:48 pm

Libyan authorities have arrested notorious people smuggler Abd Al-Rahman Al-Milad, also known as Bija, the BBC reported.

Libya’s internationally-recognised government announced the arrest of Al-Milad on Wednesday, two years after the UN Security Council imposed sanctions against him and five others over people smuggling in Libya.

The North African country has been a major migrant route to Europe since the overthrow  of long-time leader  Muammar Gaddafi.

