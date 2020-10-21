Iraq discovers mass grave of Daesh victims in Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces have discovered what is believed to be the mass grave of people killed by Daesh in the Kirkuk governorate, local media reported yesterday.

A security officer told Alsumaria on condition of anonymity that local officials had found the “remains of 45 people killed by Daesh militants in the village of Dawood Al-Alouka.” He added that the local forensic authorities are trying to identify the victims.

Daesh gained full control over Iraq’s Mosul, Salahuddin, and Anbar provinces in 2014. The militant group also seized territory in Diyala and Kirkuk. It was reported to have left dozens of mass graves in which they buried thousands of Iraqis. In 2018, the UN said that there were 202 mass graves across the former Daesh-held areas, in which some 6,000 to 12,000 people are buried.

In 2017, the Iraqi army declared victory over Daesh after recapturing all of the territories that were under the group’s control. Nevertheless, the militants continued to attack government targets.

READ: Daesh killed or abducted 7,600 Yazidis