Greece to test Russia S-300 air defence missile system

Greece is preparing to test the Russian-made S-300 air defence missile system at a NATO firing base in the Greek island of Crete, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency quoted a Turkish security source stating that Greece, which will test the system for the second time, is planning to upgrade the system’s capabilities to be more like the Russian-made S-400 air defence system.

The system was initially purchased by Cyprus in the mid-1990s, and was later transferred to the Greek island of Crete following objections from Turkey.

In 2013, the Greek armed forces test-fired the S-300 air defence system for the first time since it was bought by Cyprus 14 years ago.

