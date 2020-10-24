Iran militias reinforce Assad forces in Idlib

At least 168 armed elements, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and foreign terrorist groups under its command, have arrived at the frontline in Syria’s northwestern Idlib.

Information obtained by Anadolu Agency on Friday stated that some 75 elements from the Revolutionary Guard Corps passed through Iraq and entered Syria via 30 military vehicles the previous day.

The Iranians met with a total of 93 armed elements affiliated with Iran-backed terrorist groups and pro-Assad regime militias in the province of Deir-ez-Zor in eastern Syria.

The armed elements joined the ranks of the Assad regime on the frontline in the Idlib de-escalation zone, moving from Deir ez-Zor on Thursday.

