Egypt, Sudan discuss joint railway project

During a meeting held via video conferencing yesterday, Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir discussed with his Sudanese counterpart Hashim Ibn Auf ways to support joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The meeting started by discussing the terms of the joint cooperation memorandum in the field of rail networks, in order to provide the necessary funds to launch the economic, social and environmental feasibility study of the railway project linking Egypt and Sudan, which will extend in its first phase from the city of Aswan to the south of Wadi Halfa.

Al-Wazir signed the document and handed it to the Sudanese ambassador in Cairo, who attended the meeting, to be signed by the Sudanese minister of infrastructure and transport.

The funding of the project will be provided through coordination and cooperation between Egypt, Sudan and the Kuwait Fund for Economic Development (KFAED).

The two parties also discussed the land road project between Egypt and Chad, via Sudan, to serve as a gateway for trade between the three countries and West Africa, and the Cairo-Cape Town Highway project, which passes through nine African countries.

READ: EU calls on Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan to resume Renaissance Dam talks