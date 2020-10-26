Thousands mark 1 year since Iraq's anti-government protests 

Thousands of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square yesterday to mark the first anniversary of anti-government protests which have called for an end to corruption.

Protesters renewed their demands to implement reforms, improve services, tackle unemployment and fight rampant corruption in Iraq as well as hold accountable anyone involved in suppressing the protesters.

The protests also come to pressure the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to fulfil its pledges to prosecute all those who have killed protesters, conduct reforms, prosecute those involved in corruption, and prepare for early and fair elections next year.

“This is an important day. We are here to continue the protests during which about 600 demonstrators were killed and 30,000 were injured,” protester Muhammad Ali said in remarks to AFP, explaining that the demonstrators have the same demands as last year

Iraqi security forces imposed strict security measures, including the deployment of forces in central Baghdad which prevented cars and vehicles from approaching Tahrir Square and the bridges leading to the Green Zone.

On 1 October 2019, thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to protest against high unemployment, poor services and rampant corruption.

READ: US sanctions Iran ambassador to Iraq