UAE professor accuses Kuwait’s Muslim Brotherhood of planning French goods boycott

Emirati professor of political science Abdulkhaleq Abdulla has accused the Muslim Brotherhood in Kuwait of planning the boycott campaign of French products, which has intensified this week in response to incitements against Islam and insulting statements against Prophet Muhammad.

“The Muslim Brotherhood associations in Kuwait have become like an octopus controlling the popular opinion,” Abdulla claimed on Twitter, adding that the group has influenced the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies in Kuwait to boycott French products.

Abdulla has also blamed the group for exaggerating Turkish President Erdogan’s role in defending Islam, while accusing the region’s countries of negligence.

