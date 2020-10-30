Lebanon's Hezbollah chief calls French cartoons "an aggression"

The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah on Friday described French cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him) as an aggression and likened Paris sticking by them to “declaring a sort of war”, Reuters reports.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said French authorities had worsened a standoff over the caricatures, which stirred anger among Muslims, by being stubborn.

The head of the heavily armed Shi’ite movement condemned this week’s fatal stabbings at a church in Nice, but said Western leaders also bore responsibility for such crimes because of their roles in Middle East conflicts.

