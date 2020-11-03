Egypt: Prime Minister warns of full Covid-19 lockdown

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly warned on Monday that the country is likely to have a full lockdown due to the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases, RT has reported. Speaking before a meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Management of the Novel Coronavirus, Madbouly said that the number of cases is increasing in many countries around the world, and Egypt is no exception.

While highlighting the protective measures introduced by the government, he warned, “If our citizens do not stick to the government’s guidelines, we will be obliged to take some difficult decisions which will have a negative economic impact on the people whom the government has been trying to help.”

The prime minister announced that everyone must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Many countries have imposed a full lockdown, he pointed out, so the people of Egypt must stick to the rules otherwise the government will also have to make such a difficult decision.

