Egypt political opponent dies in prison following medical negligence

An Egyptian political opponent died on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated inside the Al-Wadi Al-Gadid prison, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted the Jewar Foundation for Rights and Freedoms as saying that “the detainee Kamal Habib Marzouq died on Wednesday in Al-Wadi Al-Gadid.”

The foundation held the Egyptian Interior Ministry and Prisons Authority “responsible for the lives and safety of inmates in prisons,” and called for a comprehensive and immediate amnesty for all detainees to save their lives.

A former adviser to Egypt’s Minister of Endowments, Mohamed Al-Sagheer, Marzouq’s death was confirmed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Committee for Justice human rights organisation said Marzouq was the fifth prisoner to die in prison following medical negligence during October.

According to human rights reports, as many as seven Egyptians died in September following medical negligence in prison, while some 56 Egyptians have died in prison during the first eight months of this year.

Egypt: 70th political prisoner dies in detention, after being denied health care