Kuwait court acquits 2 officers in leaking state secrets case

Two senior state security officers in Kuwait were released after two weeks of detention in the Central Prison on charges of their involvement in the leaked recordings related to the Malaysian Sovereign Fund scandal, the Kuwait Criminal Court announced, Al Qabas newspaper reported.

The court also adjourned the hearing into the case to 23 November in order to summon the assistant director of the State Security Agency to listen to his testimony.

The officers were among seven high-profile Kuwaiti officials accused of spying on the accounts of citizens and MPs as well as of colluding with the suspects involved in the Malaysian fund scandal.

There have been a series of corruption scandals in Kuwait in 2020, from the 1MBD scandal to the arrest of a Bangladeshi MP for human trafficking and money laundering.

Last July, Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah, son of the former prime minister, and his business partner Hamad Al Wazzan, were arrested for money laundering related to the Malaysian fund case, known as the 1MBD scandal, Al Qabas reported.

the Emir expressed his concerns regarding Kuwait’s image as a ‘hotbed of corruption’.

Last July, the prime minister vowed to tackle corruption saying: “Nobody will be protected by their position or name if they have committed a crime that infringes on public money.”

