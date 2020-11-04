Iran’s armed forces chief offers to help Turkey’s earthquake victims

The Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Muhammad Hossein Baqeri, said yesterday that the Islamic Republic’s armed forces are ready to help the victims of the earthquake that hit the western Turkish city of Izmir on Friday.

In a telegram sent to his Turkish counterpart, Lieutenant General Yasar Guler, Baqeri said that the Iranian armed forces are ready to provide “any form of assistance to the victims in the aftermath of the earthquake”.

General Baqeri also expressed his condolences for the death and injury of a number of Turkish citizens in the earthquake.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll from the powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea region has increased to 102; the largest toll in nearly ten years.

