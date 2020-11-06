Israel’s UN envoy says UN does nothing but ‘perpetuate the conflict’

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gilad Erdan has slammed the UN for taking “hostile decisions” against Israel.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Erdan expressed: “The decisions do not change anything in reality and only perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“Instead of persuading the Palestinians to choose the path of negotiations and peace, these resolutions only encourage them to harden their positions. Every voice in favour of these resolutions is another step toward turning the UN into an irrelevant body,” Erdan asserted.

Erdan added that instead of working as an aid agency to integrate refugees into their countries of residence, UNRWA inflates the number of refugees and automatically recognises any Palestinian descendant as a refugee, even those who have become permanent residents in other countries.

READ: Israeli settlement expansion sees the UN shy away from its duty, as usual