Israel’s UN envoy says UN does nothing but ‘perpetuate the conflict’

November 6, 2020 at 7:47 am | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
UN Ambassador to Israel Gilad Erdan in Jerusalem on 11 December 2018 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gilad Erdan has slammed the UN for taking “hostile decisions” against Israel.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Erdan expressed: “The decisions do not change anything in reality and only perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“Instead of persuading the Palestinians to choose the path of negotiations and peace, these resolutions only encourage them to harden their positions. Every voice in favour of these resolutions is another step toward turning the UN into an irrelevant body,” Erdan asserted.

Erdan added that instead of working as an aid agency to integrate refugees into their countries of residence, UNRWA inflates the number of refugees and automatically recognises any Palestinian descendant as a refugee, even those who have become permanent residents in other countries.

