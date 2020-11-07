Jordan’s Queen Noor criticises Israel’s demolition of Palestine homes

Jordanian Queen Noor Al-Hussein has slammed the Israeli demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem as “disgusting” behaviour, Shehab News Agency reported on Friday.

Her remarks came as she tweeted a comment on a BBC report about Israeli demolition of Palestinian homes during the last decade.

“Disgusting and inhumane violation of international law Israel rebuked for biggest demolition of Palestinian homes in years,” Queen Noor tweeted.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) also condemned Israel’s largest house demolition campaign in years.

In the report, UNOCHA revealed that 73 Palestinians, including 41 children, became homeless when the Israeli occupation demolished their homes in Khirbet Humsa in Jordan Valley, describing this act as a “dangerous violation” of international law.

On Tuesday, Israel demolished a complete Palestinian village with its 76 facilities, including homes and barns.