Azerbaijan liberates Karabakh's second-largest city occupied by Armenia

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha has been liberated from the occupation of Armenian forces, the country’s leader announced on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

“After 28 years, the adhan [call to prayer] will be heard in Shusha,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev — wearing a military uniform — said in his address to the nation.

Shusha — which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992 — has critical importance in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh, or Upper Karabakh region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. It is located on the road to Khankendi, the region’s largest city.

Noting that Nov. 8 will remain as an important day in Azerbaijan’s history, Aliyev said: “Shusha has a special place in the history of Azerbaijan. Shusha is not only the pearl of Azerbaijan but of the whole Caucasus.”

“We proved to the world Upper Karabakh is historical Azerbaijani land.”

The Azerbaijani leader said, “our victory march continues.”

“If the Armenian leadership does not respond to our demands [withdrawal of occupying forces from the region], we will go till the end,” Aliyev said in his speech in the Alley of Martyrs in the capital Baku.

Before the address, Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan`s independence and territorial integrity, and laid floral wreath at the memorial.

The first couple also visited the Alley of Honors, and laid a wreath at the tomb of late President Heydar Aliyev, and others.

“The blood of Khojaly victims did not go in vain, our martyrs were avenged. We took our revenge on the battlefield,” Aliyev said.

Khojaly has deep significance in the decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. On the heels of the Soviet Union’s dissolution, Armenian forces took the town of Khojaly on Feb. 26, 1992, after pounding it with tank and heavy artillery fire, assisted by an infantry regiment.

A total of 613 vulnerable people, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly, were killed in Khojaly, previously inhabited by 7,000 people.

Some 487 people, including 76 children, were critically injured, while 150 of 1,275 Azerbaijanis that the Armenians captured during the massacre still remain missing.