Iraq civil servants protest against delayed salaries

Hundreds of Iraqi civil servants yesterday held protests in the governorates of Karbala, Babil, Muthanna and Maysan demanding the government pay their delayed salaries, Anadolu reported.

Last month, the Iraqi government submitted a draft law to parliament to borrow 41 trillion dinars (about $34 billion) to finance the fiscal deficit.

The Iraqi government has not paid the employees’ salaries for October or September due to the stifling financial crisis.

Alsumaria News website reported that hundreds of health workers in the Dhi Qar governorate yesterday announced an open strike to protest the delayed salaries. They also demanded the dismissal of Governor Nazem Al-Waeli over accusations of mismanagement and corruption.

