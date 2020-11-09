Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq civil servants protest against delayed salaries

November 9, 2020 at 9:24 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
An Iraqi protester waves a national flag while demonstrating outside the burnt-down local government headquarters in the southern city of Basra on September 7, 2018 during demonstrations over poor public services. [HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP via Getty Images]
Hundreds of Iraqi civil servants yesterday held protests in the governorates of Karbala, Babil, Muthanna and Maysan demanding the government pay their delayed salaries, Anadolu reported.

Last month, the Iraqi government submitted a draft law to parliament to borrow 41 trillion dinars (about $34 billion) to finance the fiscal deficit.

The Iraqi government has not paid the employees’ salaries for October or September due to the stifling financial crisis.

Alsumaria News website reported that hundreds of health workers in the Dhi Qar governorate yesterday announced an open strike to protest the delayed salaries. They also demanded the dismissal of Governor Nazem Al-Waeli over accusations of mismanagement and corruption.

