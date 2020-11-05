Iraqi protesters close official building 

Dozens of Iraqi protesters yesterday joined a sit-in in front of the municipal building of the country’s southern province of Dhi Qar, calling for the dismissal of Governor, Nazem Al-Waeli.

Russia Today reported that the demonstrators had threatened to escalate the protest if the building was reopened. Pictures of Al-Waeli could be seen with a red cross over his face.

Last month, Dhi Qar witnessed another protest over the kidnapping of a leader of the Popular Movement party after he accused the government of corruption.

While in September, protesters closed the Dhi Qar oil company and prevented employees from entering the building as part of nation-wide anti-corruption demonstrations and calls for greater jobs for the youth.

