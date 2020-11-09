‘It’s easier to be a parent this morning,’ says CNN’s Van Jones in tears

Political commentator Van Jones broke down into tears on CNN whilst talking about US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s predicted success.

After CNN became one of the first networks to predict a Biden victory, anchor Anderson Cooper asked Jones what his thoughts were:

“Well it’s easier to be a parent this morning,” he replied. “It’s easier to be a dad this morning. It’s easier to tell your kids, character matters, being a good person matters.”

“And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is happy your baby has been snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason.”

After Trump became president in 2017, he issued an executive order banning people from several Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

Joe Biden has said he will rescind the Muslim travel ban.

Jones continued: “This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. I can’t breathe. That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe.”

“I just want my sons to look at this. It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. It comes back around and it’s a good thing for this country. I’m sorry for the people who lost, for them it’s not a good day. But for a whole lot of people it’s a good day.”

In May the death of George Floyd at the hands of police after they knelt on his neck sparked huge protests against police brutality and racism in Minneapolis.

Biden called for justice for George Floyd and criticised Trump for his response to the protests after he said, “when the looting starts the shooting starts.”