Kuwait to cut state employees, increase private sector jobs

Kuwait’s government is seeking to stop state sector employment in the coming five years and encourage private sector employment, the New Khaleej reported yesterday.

An official document stated that the new plan comes as part of the economic reforms programme.

The document stated that the Civil Service Department was commissioned to replace Kuwaiti citizens with foreign employees in different work sectors in a period of five years without undermining workflow in the government.

This plan, the document stated, encourages more Kuwaiti citizens to accept private sector jobs and expands the employment capacity of the private sector to absorb as many of the new graduates and youths as possible.

Government sources said that the Ministerial Council had tasked the Finance Minister Barak Al-Shaitan and his economic team to lay down a financial reform roadmap.

