Report: Israel killed 7 Palestinian minors in 2020

Israeli occupation forces have killed seven Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip since the start of 2020, Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) said in a recent report.

According to Arab48, the DCIP's report stated that Israeli occupation forces continue using "illegal torture and extrajudicial killings against Palestinian children."

The DCIP's report stressed that Israel is to continue this policy against Palestinians as long as the international community remains silent and Tel Aviv is not held accountable for its crimes.

In the report, the DCIP said that the last Palestinian minor killed by Israeli occupation forces was 16-year-old Amer Snober from the village of Yatma, south of West Bank city of Nablus, who was beaten to death on 24 October.

Witnesses told the DCIP that Snober was going to help a 17-year-old friend whose car broke down in a village northeast of Ramallah.

Investigations and evidence collected by the DCIP found that Israeli occupation militaries use unjustified lethal force and carry out extrajudicial killings against Palestinian children.

The DCIP said that the killing of Palestinian child Mohamed Matar on 19 August when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire at him and his two friends when they entered a road taken by settlers is one incident that proves the illegal use of force against children.