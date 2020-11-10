Turkey arrests dozens of people over Daesh links

Turkish security services have recently arrested dozens of people suspected of communicating with members of Daesh in Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency said the first operation involved raids on 11 areas in Istanbul and resulted in the arrest of 17 people "suspected of carrying out activities in the name of ISIS [Daesh] and communicating with members of the organisation in Syria."

According to the agency, the second operation resulted in the arrest of 11 people in the state of Bursa, two of whom are suspected of working for the organisation in Syria, while nine others were banned from entering Turkey due to their links to the organisation.

Turkish media circulated pictures showing the suspects being arrested in the states of Istanbul and Bursa.

Authorities conduct frequent security operations across the country to search for Daesh collaborators.

READ: Turkey army to evacuate military post in Syria's Aleppo