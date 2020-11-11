Algeria woman becomes first African VP of global geology body

Algerian elected as vice president of the international union of geological sciences (IUGS) for 2020-2024.

Professor Hassina Mouri, a South African national who is of Algerian origin, was voted into the post during the Extraordinary Session of the IUGS-IGC Council which was held on 28-30 October, making her the first African woman to be appointed to the post.

Mouri, who works at the University of Johannesburg, received 36 of the 94 votes cast and will share the roll with Daekyo Cheong of the Republic of Korea who attained 25 ballots.

The International Union of Geological Sciences is an international non-governmental organisation devoted to international cooperation in the field of geology.

